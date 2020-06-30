Funerals today 7/1/20

Funerals today 7/1/20

HIGH, William E. “Bill,” 90, Clinton, 1 p.m. at Texas Township Cemetery, Clinton.

SHIRK, Ronald Eugene, 82, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

