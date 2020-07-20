Funerals today 7/21/20

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
INMAN, Becky Sue, 61, Clinton, 2 p.m. at Heyworth Christian Church, Heyworth.
RAPP, Bert W. Jr., 96, Gridley, 10:30 a.m. at Baughman Cemetery, rural Minonk.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.