Funerals today 7/23/20

Funerals today 7/23/20

{{featured_button_text}}

VALENTINE, Raymond G., 78, El Paso, 10:30 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News