Funerals today 7/25/20

ATTEN, Marion P., 76, DeWitt, 2 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BAKER, Abe Lewis, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, Bloomington.

ERICKSON, Richard A. , 53, North Las Vegas, formerly of Gibson City, 10:30 a.m. at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. 

ESTES, Mary K. and James M., Graymont, 10 a.m. at Pike Township Cemetery, south of Graymont. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

HIERONYMUS, Nathan T., 42, Farmer City, 10 a.m. at Calvert Belangee Bruce, Farmer City. Masks should be worn and limit of 50 people in building at one time.

ISAAC, Georgia Mae Lane, 73, Waynesville, 10 a.m.-noon at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

OEHLER, Steven Donald “Steve,” 62, Danvers, 2 p.m. at Village Park, Danvers.

SCHMITT, Glenna I., 92, Toluca, 1 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca.

