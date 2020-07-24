Funerals today 7/25/20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATTEN, Marion P., 76, DeWitt, 2 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BAKER, Abe Lewis, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, Bloomington.

ERICKSON, Richard A. , 53, North Las Vegas, formerly of Gibson City, 10:30 a.m. at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.

ESTES, Mary K. and James M., Graymont, 10 a.m. at Pike Township Cemetery, south of Graymont. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

HIERONYMUS, Nathan T., 42, Farmer City, 10 a.m. at Calvert Belangee Bruce, Farmer City. Masks should be worn and limit of 50 people in building at one time.

ISAAC, Georgia Mae Lane, 73, Waynesville, 10 a.m.-noon at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

OEHLER, Steven Donald “Steve,” 62, Danvers, 2 p.m. at Village Park, Danvers.

SCHMITT, Glenna I., 92, Toluca, 1 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca.