BRINKMAN, Raymond J., Melvin, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Free Lutheran Church in Melvin.

FELKER, James E. Sr., 73, Bloomington, noon at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Face masks are requested to be worn and social distancing will be followed.

NORTH, William I "Bill," 92, Clinton, 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Clinton. Face masks will be required at the church.