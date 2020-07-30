You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today 7/31/20
AMBROSE, David Anthony, 68, San Tan Valley, Arizona, formerly of Normal, private funeral live streamed at 10 a.m. on East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Facebook page.

CARLTON, Pamela K., Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

HURON, Roy A., 72, Gibson City, 10:30 a.m. at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.

STEINKOENIG, Dean R. Jr., 83, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

WINTERS, Richard M. “Dick,” 92, Pontiac, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Pontiac. Please follow COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing.

