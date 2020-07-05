Funerals today 7/6/20

BOYD, Sarah Catherine “Sally” Daisy and George Boyd, formerly of El Paso, 6:30 p.m. at Calvert Johnson and Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.

TRAPP, Marian J., 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Peoria.

