Funerals today 7/7/20

CHUMBLEY, Ray Gordon, 81, Flanagan, 11 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

MARTIN, Rosalinde “Linda,” 93, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley.

