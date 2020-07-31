You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today 8/1/20

GASSLER, Wendell L., 79, Cullom, 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, Cullom. All services will be held in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines.

