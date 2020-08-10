You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 8/11/20

Funerals today 8/11/20

{{featured_button_text}}

HUSTON, Beverly E., 87, Normal, 2:30 p.m. at Heyworth Cemetery, with Chuck Anthony officiating, Normal.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News