You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 8/12/20

Funerals today 8/12/20

{{featured_button_text}}

GATHMANN, Craig Harlan, 55, Manito, 11:30 a.m. at Meadowlawn Cemetery, Manito.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News