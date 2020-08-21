 Skip to main content
Funerals today 8/22/20

Funerals today 8/22/20

HARRIS, Roger L., 73, El Paso, 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso.

ILER, Rebecca Lyn, 63, Colfax, 10 a.m. at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. 

MARTIN, Clyde J., 97, Mackinaw, 2:30 p.m. at Mackinaw Christian Church. Proper masks and social distancing will be required.

PILLER, Delbert G., 84, Pontiac, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac.

ROUSEY, Thomas D., 71, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

