Funerals today 8/24/20

BLUE, Shawn Patrick, 42, Bloomington, noon  at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

LINDAUER, Donald Eugene, 65, West Chester, Pennsylvania, 11 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Anchor.

