Funerals today 8/25/20

LOUGH, Tom, 57, Armington, 10 a.m. at Minier Assembly of God.

SCHULTZ, Michael Thomas, 61, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. 

