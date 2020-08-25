 Skip to main content
Funerals today 8/26/20

ARBUCKLE, Hunter Wade, 25, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 814 Jersey Avenue, Normal.

BENEDICT, Glenford J., 85, Gridley, 11 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. Social distancing practices will be observed and masks will be required.

LAGE, Leo W., 103, Gibson City, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. Those attending should provide their own face mask.

WHITE, Barbara S., 87, Bloomington, noon at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

