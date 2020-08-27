Funerals today 8/28/20

CURTIS, James A. “Jim,” 88, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.
MOUDY, Sylvia Connell, 78, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
RALPH, Ruth A., 81, Odell, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell.
WATKINS, Keith Edward, 52, Bloomington, 4 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
