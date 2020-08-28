 Skip to main content
Funerals today 8/29/20

BUDDE, Linda Lee, 79, Minonk, 11 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

HIBBS, Wendell G., 84, Gridley, 11 a.m. at Gridley Cemetery. Social distancing is encouraged.

McROBERTS, Dale E., Lincoln, 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Christian Church, Lincoln. Wear a mask and social distancing required.

VAN HOORN, Marvin, 85, Beason, 10 a.m. at McLean Cemetery. 

WALKER, W. Warren, 80, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal.

WERRY, Delores J. "Dee", 84, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal.

