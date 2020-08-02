You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today 8/3/20

DEFREESE, Arlene Ann, 78, Minonk, 11 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk.

EHLING, Loren Edward “Mick”,  89, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church on Hershey, Bloomington.

SMITH, Thomas W., 61, Mesa, Arizona, 9 a.m. at Kaufman Cemetery, Hudson.

