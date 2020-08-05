You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 8/6/20

Funerals today 8/6/20

{{featured_button_text}}

COPPENBARGER, Donna Frances (Fitzpatrick), 85, Kenney, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Clinton.

PRICE, Jerry Lee Sr., 78, Bloomington, 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News