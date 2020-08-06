Funerals today 8/7/20

FEIT, Melvin “Edward,” 80, Normal, formerly of Chenoa, 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington. The service will be streamed live through Duffy-Pils Memorial Home Facebook page.
HOWELL, Stephen E., 59, Farmer City, 5-7 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.
SCHULTZ, Kathryn J. “Kay,” 84, Normal, 11 a.m. at Epiphany Church, Normal.
SHANKEL, Douglas, 71, Shirley, 1-4 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
SYMPSON, Richard Stanley “Red” “Stan,” 87, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton.
