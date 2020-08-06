You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 8/7/20

Funerals today 8/7/20

{{featured_button_text}}

FEIT, Melvin “Edward,” 80, Normal, formerly of Chenoa, 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington. The service will be streamed live through Duffy-Pils Memorial Home Facebook page.

HOWELL, Stephen E., 59, Farmer City, 5-7 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.

SCHULTZ, Kathryn J. “Kay,” 84, Normal, 11 a.m. at Epiphany Church, Normal.

SHANKEL, Douglas, 71, Shirley, 1-4 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

SYMPSON, Richard Stanley “Red” “Stan,” 87, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News