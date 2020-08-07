You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today 8/8/20

BRAUN, Robert Walter “Bob,” 71, Bloomington, noon at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

McGREW, Mildred May McGrew, 88, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Please wear a face mask. A recording of the funeral may viewed at www.beckmemorial.com; select the obituary tab; select Mildred's name and click on “Tribute Wall.”

RYDER, Morgan Allysse, 20, Gridley, 4 p.m. at the Water Tower Venue, Gridley. 

