Funerals today 8/8/20

McGREW, Mildred May McGrew, 88, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Please wear a face mask. A recording of the funeral may viewed at www.beckmemorial.com; select the obituary tab; select Mildred's name and click on “Tribute Wall.”