 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 9/01/20

Funerals today 9/01/20

{{featured_button_text}}

FOWLER, Frances I. “Gene” , 98, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Bloomington.

TRAVIS, Florence M., 100, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News