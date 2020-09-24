 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 9/25/20
0 entries

Funerals today 9/25/20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARTINEZ, John M., 52, Pontiac, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac. 

REINERS, Wilma O., 93, Gibson City, 11 a.m. at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. 

ROY, Theola A., 95, Piper City, formerly of Chatsworth, 11 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth.

WILES, John H., 82, Chatsworth, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Fairbury.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News