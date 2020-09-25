 Skip to main content
Funerals today 9/26/20
Funerals today 9/26/20

CAIN, John M. “Jack,” 83, Normal, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

KOONCE, Bishop (Rev.) Bob E., Gibson City, 11 a.m. at Gibson City Pentecostal Church.

LOWE, Dawn Pearl, 94, Bloomington, 5 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

LUICK, Terri L., 64, Hopedale, 1 p.m. at the Tremont Baptist Church. Service also for her son, Sean, who passed away Sept. 30, 2014.

MARCIN, Dave, 68, Streator, 11 a.m. at Winterrowd Funeral Home. 

POTTER, Shirley J., 85, Bloomington, noon at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Service will be limited to 50 people and face masks required.

ROPP, Gordon “Gordy” L., 87, Normal, 1:30 p.m. at Ropp Jersey Cheese, Normal. 

SCHMID, Margaret A. “Maggie,” 60, Waynesville, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton. Face masks will be required at the church.

WICKENHAUSER, Aaron Thomas, 45, Pekin, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, El Paso. COVID-19 precautions will be observed with masks and social distancing.

WRIGHT, Diane K., 59, Bloomington, 4-6 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, Bloomington. 

