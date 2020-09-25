Funerals today 9/26/20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAIN, John M. “Jack,” 83, Normal, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

KOONCE, Bishop (Rev.) Bob E., Gibson City, 11 a.m. at Gibson City Pentecostal Church.

LOWE, Dawn Pearl, 94, Bloomington, 5 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

LUICK, Terri L., 64, Hopedale, 1 p.m. at the Tremont Baptist Church. Service also for her son, Sean, who passed away Sept. 30, 2014.

MARCIN, Dave, 68, Streator, 11 a.m. at Winterrowd Funeral Home.

POTTER, Shirley J., 85, Bloomington, noon at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Service will be limited to 50 people and face masks required.

ROPP, Gordon “Gordy” L., 87, Normal, 1:30 p.m. at Ropp Jersey Cheese, Normal.

SCHMID, Margaret A. “Maggie,” 60, Waynesville, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton. Face masks will be required at the church.

WICKENHAUSER, Aaron Thomas, 45, Pekin, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, El Paso. COVID-19 precautions will be observed with masks and social distancing.

WRIGHT, Diane K., 59, Bloomington, 4-6 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, Bloomington.