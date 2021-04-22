 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 23

CARLSON, Darrel L., 82, Normal, 11 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.

HAFLEY, Carol Remus, 76, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Stouts Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Masks and social distancing will be required by all who attend.

HARMS, Eldon J., 94, Eureka, formerly of Roanoke and Benson, 2 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, with social distancing guidelines observed, and live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. 

NALLEY-ARCHIBALD, Vickie, 68, Chenoa, 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.

SEIFERT, Eunice Arlene (Stern), 90, Springfield, formerly of Anchor, 1 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

WALTERS, Karen S., 80, Holder, private family service live streamed at 10 a.m., link at www.calvertmemorial.com.

