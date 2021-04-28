 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 29

JONES, Mildred Dorene, 76, Normal, 1 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, limited to 50 persons at a time, and everyone must wear a mask.

WILLIAMS, Eugene E. "Torch", 77, Minier, 10 a.m. at Minier Christian Church, Minier.

