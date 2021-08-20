 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 21

{{featured_button_text}}

CAMPBELL, James H. "Jim", Bloomington, the Eagle Clubs #527, Bloomington.

CUSAC, Marjorie Mae, 91, Rutland, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk.

EMBREY, Rodney Lewis, 61, Chatsworth, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Chatsworth.

LAUHER, Dale R., 98, Lexington, 11 a.m. at Uniting Church of Christ, Lexington.

McKINLEY, Georgia A. (Freed), Gridley, 2 p.m. at Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.

PRILLER, Douglas W., 73, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Northside Church of Christ, Bloomington.

STUCKEY, James Dale, 93, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Piper City. 

WENTWORTH, Evelyn Imogene (Ferrill), 95, Forsyth, 2 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News