Funerals today for July 24

CHAMBERS, Alyceanne, 77, Bloomington, 2 p.m. at Bloomington Moose Lodge #745, Bloomington. 

FAGERBURG, Esther, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Bloomington.

JENKINS, Gary D., 67, Bloomington, 2:30-5 p.m. at the Fairbury VFW, Fairbury.

KEIM, Jeanette M., 56, Clinton. 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

McKINLEY, Donald R. "Mac", 73, El Paso, 1:30 p.m. at Baughman Cemetery, El Paso.

PEVERLY, George E., 76, Normal, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington.

PRICE, Charles "Charlie" M., LeRoy, 11 a.m. at the American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79, LeRoy. 

RAPP, The Rev. Stanley, 86, Loda, 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, Roberts. 

SKAGGS, Neil, Normal, 1 p.m. at Christ Church, Normal. 

STEWARD, Loy "Bud", 95, Clinton, 2:30 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WENDT, Mary E. (Thompson), 79, Saint Charles, 1 p.m. at  Clinton Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center St., Clinton.

WHITLOCK, Richard M. "Rich", 54, rural Clinton, 4 p.m. at Living Hope Christian Church, N. Huff Street, Downs.

WILLIAMS, Robert Lee "Bob", 73, Mackinaw, 1 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

YODER, Doris L., 94, Eureka, 10:30 a.m. at Roanoke Mennonite Church, Roanoke.

