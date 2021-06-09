 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 10

BENEDINO, John Joseph, 89, Monticello, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac.

HEIL, Tina Darlene Duniphan, 51, Pontiac, 1 p.m. at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Bloomington.

