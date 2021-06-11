 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARTH, Vernon "Bunky," 11 a.m. at Minonk Township Cemetery, Minonk, and 1-3 p.m. at West Side Park, Minonk.

HERMAN, Bill Sr., 1-3 p.m. at West Side Park, Minonk. 

HEERDT, Edmund D., 79, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

PENDLEY, M. Jeanette, 80, LeRoy, 1 p.m. at LeRoy Baptist Church.

SCHROEDER, Gordon H., 88, Bloomington, 1 p.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bloomington. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News