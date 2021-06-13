 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 14

BONNETTE, Nancy Lynn, 64, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

HARTRICH, Mary Kate, 40, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

LAVENDER, Flora L., 93, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Bloomington.

