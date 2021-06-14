 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 15

BULLARD, Alex Paulsen, 27, Odell, 10 A.M. AT Christ Community Church, Gridley.

KENNEDY, Hugh "Art", 91, Deer Creek, 10 a.m. at New Castle Bible Church, Deer Creek. 

LUX, Michael Lester, 76, rural Downs, 11 a.,. at the parish Life Center of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

PHARES, John W. Jr., 80, Hudson, 12 p.m., at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

