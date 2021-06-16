 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 17

GARBER, Laurence R., 89, Delavan, 10:30 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Delavan.

PAULLIN, Mark William, 91, Bellflower, 10 a.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.

SMITH, Vauna, 87, Peoria, 12 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.

