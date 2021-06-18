 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 19

DANIELS, Tony, 77, Normal, 11 a.m. at Grace Church, Normal. 

KOONS, Nellie, 93, Clinton, 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. 

MOORE-ESTES, Terry Lynn, Bargersville, Indiana, 4 p.m. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, Franklin, Indiana and will be live streamed for family and friends www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/terry-moore-estes.

RIDDLE, Larry J., 77, formerly of Stanford and LeRoy, 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 100 North Main Street, LeRoy, with military rites. Casual attire preferred.

