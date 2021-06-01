Funerals today for June 2

GREENWOOD, Mary, 78, Lincoln, 2 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
LAWRENCE, Velma Maxine, 91, Bloomington, 11 a.m., East Lawn Funeral Home.
POWELL, James Michael, 81, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Eastview Christian Church, Normal.
