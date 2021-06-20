 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 21

BIRCKELBAW, William Keller, 75, Bloomington, 7 p.m., Kibler-Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

BOSWELL, Elizabeth, 66, Bloomington, noon, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SCHWOERER, Robert Lee, 97, rural Bloomington, 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. 

WHITTAKER, Reginald "Reggie", 96, Normal, 11 a.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Normal.

