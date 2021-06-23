 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 24

FAIR, Burdette N. "Bud", 89, Morton, 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Morton.

PEDEN, Hollis L. 76, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

