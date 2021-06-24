 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 25

COUGHLAN, John "Coach", 80, Normal, 10 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock.

FRIEDMAN, Carol Elizabeth, Waco, Texas, 11 a.m. at Epiphany Church, Normal.

HURSEY, Sandra, 81, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

