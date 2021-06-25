 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 26

BATTERTON, Gerald L., 89, Colfax, 11 a.m. at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

FIELDS, Jeffery Alan, 63, Bloomington, 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

GILLENWATER, Shirley A., 86, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

JONES, Willard M. "MIKE", 68, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.

NAFZIGER, Norma June, 94, Minier, 11 a.m. at Hopedale Mennonite Church, Hopedale.

SANDERS, C. Blair, 84, LeRoy, 10-11 a.m. at Calvert-Belangee Funeral Home, LeRoy.

SANDOVAL, Alejandro Agustin (Alex), 31, Normal, 11 a.m. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington.

