 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 3

{{featured_button_text}}

HECK, Jerry, 74, Bloomington, noon at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

KINSELLA, Michael "Mike" Patrick, 26, Urbana, 11 a.m., Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Georgetown.

RALPH, Geraldine, 89, Peoria, 9 a.m., Holy Family Church, Peoria.

SWEENEY, Lawrence E., 70, Bloomington, 6 p.m., Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News