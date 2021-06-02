Funerals today for June 3

HECK, Jerry, 74, Bloomington, noon at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.
KINSELLA, Michael "Mike" Patrick, 26, Urbana, 11 a.m., Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Georgetown.
RALPH, Geraldine, 89, Peoria, 9 a.m., Holy Family Church, Peoria.
SWEENEY, Lawrence E., 70, Bloomington, 6 p.m., Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
