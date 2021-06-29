 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 30

BARKER, Alden F. III, 92, Bloomington, 4 p.m. at Bloomington Country Club, Bloomington.

BOLZ, H. Joan, 96, Pontiac, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Pontiac.

DUFFIE, Lillie M., 104, LeRoy, formerly of rural Lewistown, noon, at the Cuba Christian Church, LeRoy.

GAUTSCHY, Eileen Mae, 90, Steator, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator.

STROHL, Walter Garland, 95, Clinton, 11 a.m., Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WARE, Charles "Pete" Jefferson Ware, 79, Clinton, 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton.

WILLIAMSON, Dorlene, 93, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington.

