Funerals today for June 4

DASSOW, Dorothy Mae (Wagenseller), 94, Fairbury, 10:30 a.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.
MESEKE, Gary D., 76, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
MURPHY, Charles E., 65, Wapella, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton.
Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever. {{featured_button_text}}
PATTON, Connie Buzard, 74, Lexington, 11 a.m. at Lexington Cemetery.
PHELAN, Patrick, 93, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.
PULVER, Tamara "Tammy", 52, Dwight, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, Dwight.
SCHULER, Bill, 81, Wilmington, formerly of Chenoa and Minooka, 1 p.m. at Shadow Lakes Amenity Center, 24727 Amenity Center Drive, Wilmington.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.