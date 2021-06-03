 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 4

DASSOW, Dorothy Mae (Wagenseller), 94, Fairbury, 10:30 a.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

MESEKE, Gary D., 76, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

MURPHY, Charles E., 65, Wapella, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton.

PATTON, Connie Buzard, 74, Lexington, 11 a.m. at Lexington Cemetery.

PHELAN, Patrick, 93, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

PULVER, Tamara "Tammy", 52, Dwight, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, Dwight. 

SCHULER, Bill, 81, Wilmington, formerly of Chenoa and Minooka, 1 p.m. at Shadow Lakes Amenity Center, 24727 Amenity Center Drive, Wilmington. 

