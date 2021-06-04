 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 5

COTNER, Andrew David, 51, Champaign, details have not been finalized.

GRAFF, Vivian J. "Joan", 89, Bloomington, 10 a.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, Minier.

GRAMM, Lucille Ann, 94, Eureka, 11 a.m. at Eureka Apostolic Church, Eureka.

KNAPP, Wesley C. "Wes", 90, Eureka, 10 a.m. at Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, Goodfield.

PARIDO, Barbara E., 79, LeRoy, noon  Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy.

