Funerals today for June 8

DONNER, Bryan E., 61, Streator, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator. 

NOBLES, Carolyn J., 78, Clinton, 2 p.m., Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton.

WOODARD, Thomas "Tom" Samuel, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

