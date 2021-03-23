CARROLL, Martha Ann, 93, Normal, 11 a.m. to noon, A drive by visitation open to all will be held in the circular drive at the front of the church at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Bloomington. Please remain in your car.
Funerals today for March 24
