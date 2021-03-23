 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for March 24

Funerals today for March 24

{{featured_button_text}}

CARROLL, Martha Ann, 93, Normal, 11 a.m. to noon, A drive by visitation open to all will be held in the circular drive at the front of the church at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Bloomington. Please remain in your car.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News