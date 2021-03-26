 Skip to main content
Funerals today for March 27

GROVES, Joyce Tipsord, North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Gridley, 4-7 p.m. by the campfire at 209 Woodford, Gridley.

KAUFMAN, Claudia Diane, 74, Heyworth, 11 a.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth. 

McCORVIE, Archie "Mac" Edward III, 73, Pontiac, 11 am at St. Mary's Church, Pontiac.

SURBER, Ruth Christensen, 81, Mahomet, 11 a.m. at Mahomet Christian Church. COVID protocols will be followed, and masks are required.

TODD, Margie Bostic Gerdes, Normal, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Danvers.

