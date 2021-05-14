 Skip to main content
Funerals today for May 15

ANDERSON, Kimberly Stone, 59, Normal, 3:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 800 E Vernon Ave., Normal.

DONNELL, Robert L., 91, Lexington, 11 a.m. at Lexington First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.

GOLDSBY, Eugene Gerald, 93, Bloomington, formerly of Gilman, 2 p.m. at Danforth Reformed Church, Danforth.

GOVEIA, Mary Lou, 70, Downs, noon, the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy.

HANY, Robert A. "Bob," 88, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Bloomington, Apostolic Christian Church.

McNABB, Margaret Anne Ewing Balch, 74, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Eastview Christian Church, Normal. Masks and social distancing will be required.

WHORRALL, Kathleen "Kathy/Kat" Hamblin/ Connour, Bloomington, 10 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.

