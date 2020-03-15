Funerals today 3/16/20
Funerals today 3/16/20

AZINGER, Brenda K., 78, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Bloomington.

MARSHALL, Carol Jean, 82, Normal, 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home.

ROWLEY, Dorothy I., 97, Normal, 10 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock.

SADLER, George H., 74, Atlanta, 10 a.m. at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

