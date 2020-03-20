Funerals Today 3/20/20
Funerals Today 3/20/20

AMMERMAN, Lynn O., 73, Bloomington, 2 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

CROWELL, Tammy L., 62, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

DUNN, James R. Jr., 90, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

FEHR, Walter Alvin, 100, Roanoke, 10 a.m. at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, and livestream at roanokeacchurch.org; 1-866-210-1669, access code: 9023904#; or through the AC Central app.

HOERBERT, Eldon L., 93, rural Delavan, 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Emden.

