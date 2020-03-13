Funerals today 3/14/20

FISHER, Sherlyn, 80, Lexington, 11 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Home, Lexington.

GOODING, Margaret A., 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Decatur.

JOHNSTON, Clyde Norman “Mick,” 66, noon to 6 p.m. at 1621 Neva Drive, Largo, Fla. 

MARSHALL, Carol Jean, 82, Normal, 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Normal. 

MORSE, Robert Warren, 90, Kenney, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. 

NELSON, Darrel A., 66, Lacon, 10 a.m. in Lenz Memorial Home, Lacon.

REYNOLDS, Doris Delilah, 81, Farmer City, 3 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. 

RUFF, Jean J., 88, Pontiac, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Pontiac.

SATCHWELL, Mary Ann, 89, Saybrook, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cheney's Grove Township Building, Saybrook.

